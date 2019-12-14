Janoris Jenkins Released by Giants After Insulting Fan on Twitter

The New York Giants have parted ways with cornerback Janoris Jenkins, after he referred to a fan on Twitter as a “retard,” earlier this week.

Jenkins was not cut immediately for posting the slur. However, after an apology that was viewed as weak by many, and attempting to defend his use of the term to the media on Thursday, the Giants decided to cut the defender on Friday.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur addressed the media after Jenkins release on Friday.

“My understanding was he made an apology,” Shurmur said. “After the apology, he made an attempt to rationalize his beliefs. There was a decision made top down that we were going to move on.”

Jenkins attempted to explain his use of the word away by calling it a “hood thing.”

“Where I’m from, we use all kind of words for slang,” Jenkins said. “If it offends anybody, I’m sorry. It’s a culture that I grew up in where I’m from. If you don’t know, it’s a hood thing or whatever.”

That explanation did not wash with the Giants, evidently.

Jenkins reacted to his release on Twitter by saying, “Best news ever…Thank you.”

Jenkins, in all likelihood, was going to be cut by the Giants anyway. The 31-year-old signed a $62.5 million deal with New York in 2016. However, releasing him now will create $11.25 million in cap space for the Giants in 2020.

