Weak 15: Thousands of Empty Seats Going into the Home Stretch

With only two more games left in the regular season, the NFL is still seeing thousands of empty seats all across the nation as Week 15 winds down.

At press time, the game was not quite over as the Minnesota Vikings visited Dignity Health Sports Park to play the Los Angeles Chargers, but some felt the fans were simply uninterested in turning out:

The thing that sticks out to me is the empty seats. It’s bad enough having the majority of the crowd be away fans. But the home fans and away fans together can’t even fill up 30,000 seats? https://t.co/hgha0ZdVWI — Brendan Spreder (@EMP_Steelehead) December 15, 2019

Another fan wondered why no one came out to Arrowhead Stadium as the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Denver Broncos 23-3:

With all the empty seats, I’d say that Arrowhead is SEVENTY-FIVE! percent full for #DENvsKC. pic.twitter.com/FAvg3bEdD1 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 15, 2019

The Washington Redskins lost by ten to the Philadelphia Eagles 37-27, but fans seemed very concerned about the empty seats at FedEx Field:

Wow! Sea of green mixed with the burgundy & gold empty seats! #FireBruceAllen @Redskins https://t.co/YsuxBaW3He — Amy K (@AmyK_105) December 15, 2019

More empty seats than an abandoned building https://t.co/noFaD5Im3P — #ClassicJeff™ (@_ClassicJeff) December 15, 2019

It's crazy that people still think it's crazy there are empty seats at the stadium of a bad team. https://t.co/RfJcvX7roz — Ryan Hudson (@ry_hudson) December 15, 2019

MetLife Stadium gave the New York Giants the home field advantage for a 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins, but many thought there were too many empty seats to watch over the game:

#MIAvsNYG RT @jpassalacqua17: Giants winning late not enough to keep them in their seats @[me] pic.twitter.com/U7Jdliwc7z — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 15, 2019

Empty seats? Nah homie pic.twitter.com/u3gOXeVTeF — Elo H (@elo_bajo) December 15, 2019

On the other hand, the home field advantage sure didn’t help the Cincinnati Bengals who lost 34 to 13 to the visiting New England Patriots. Fans, though, maybe had some Christmas shopping to do:

The Carolina Panthers welcomed the Seattle Seahawks to Bank of America Stadium, and lost 30-24, but there were many who commented on the lack of support for the home team:

At #SEAvsCAR, and compared to CenturyLink, Bank of America Stadium is dead quiet. Lots of empty seats. We've got it *so* good as #Seahawks fans 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0PBjUNClvN — David Brunelle (@davidbrunelle) December 15, 2019

The empty seats 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/SK6H9aRJ2x — Disgrustled Panthers Fan/23-3 (@ProbablyJaroc93) December 15, 2019

Just a *few* empty seats minutes before kickoff for today’s #Panthers game against the #Seahawks Carolina looking to snap their current 5-game losing skid with kickoff moments away #KeepPounding @WFMY pic.twitter.com/hEswHdk1nb — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) December 15, 2019

Finally, the Detroit Lions also found no luck at home when the Tampa Bat Buccaneers came to Ford Field to beat the Lions 38-17. But a lot of fans wondered if more empty seats were invited than fans:

Lots of empty seats 10 mins to kick off. pic.twitter.com/BFHGx2wGgK — Ben Szilagy (@BenSzilagy) December 15, 2019

#Detroit (4/X) RT @FlopMeister1: @[me] Detroit lions, home game, home side of the field pic.twitter.com/KG4t8tHcCx — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 15, 2019

If silence speaks volumes, what does the fans absence say? pic.twitter.com/SgUAGABh6i — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) December 15, 2019

#Lions (2/2) RT @mikerothstein: Lot of empty seats at kickoff. Lots of empty seats pic.twitter.com/vGfCi6qNBJ — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 15, 2019

#Lions (1/2) RT @bloomster23: Play like dung for Young alive and well in Detroit @[me] pic.twitter.com/YjHtZiLpus — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 15, 2019

One person, Kapernick cost the NFL billions. Look at all the empty seats!!! They are in the 2nd Q, so these seats will not be filled. pic.twitter.com/UMqc5qdie0 — Too Lee (@TooLee99054427) December 15, 2019

@EmptySeatsPics Lions/Bucs, right before kickoff, tons of empty seats left pic.twitter.com/yk6MJllj5p — Nicholas Paglia (@Arcswitch) December 15, 2019

