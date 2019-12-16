Man Found Dead in Port-a-Potty at Ravens Stadium

The body of a 26-year-old man was found in a port-a-potty at a M&T Bank Stadium parking lot in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens call M&T Bank Stadium home, however, the Ravens were off on Sunday after having played on Thursday night. The body was not discovered during a public event at the stadium.

According to USA Today:

Baltimore Police Department spokesman Donny Moses said the individual’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. As of Monday morning, the exact cause of death was still under investigation. Authorities did not name the individual. This is the second time in 2019 a person died in a port-a-potty at the Ravens’ home stadium. In February, the Baltimore Fire Department found the remains of a man alongside three burnt toilets. A security guard witnessed a man engulfed in flames running from the port-a-potty before his death.

The Ravens will return to M&T Bank Stadium for their season finale on December 29th against the Steelers.

