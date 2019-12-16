Oklahoma Cheerleading Coach Admits to Having Sex with Two Students

A cheerleading coach from Oklahoma has admitted to having sex with two students after trading explicit photos on Snapchat.

Brandy Lynn Foreman, 29, who was also a junior high school English teacher at the Central Public School in Sallisaw, Oklahoma, supplied an affidavit to investigators admitting to the sexual encounters that sometimes took place in her car on rural roads, the Sequoyah County Times reported.

Foreman admitted to having sex with one of the boys, an 18-year-old, starting about two months after he graduated from high school in 2017. The teacher admitted having sex with the boy at least three times.

But the second student was only 16 when she first began having a sexual relationship with him for about three months in 2018, according to her affidavit.

The school district placed Foreman on administrative leave after she was arrested by the police on December 5.

School officials launched an internal investigation after being alerted to possible misconduct by the teacher with at least three students. The school then contacted the police after uncovering evidence pointing to her guilt.

The school district, though, would not release details about its investigation to protect the “confidentiality rights of the student(s) and individual involved.”

Foreman initially denied having a sexual relationship with any of the students, but in subsequent interviews with investigators, she began changing her position on the charges.

According to KJRH, Foreman was ultimately charged with four counts of sexual battery.

Sequoyah County District Attorney Jack Thorp said the woman could face up to 40 years in prison for each count if convicted. Each count carries up to 10 years of imprisonment, if found guilty.

