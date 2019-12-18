New Nike Kaepernick Shoe Commemorates Date He First Sat for National Anthem

Nike is preparing to release yet another product lionizing Colin Kaepernick, this time, with a shoe memorializing the first time Kaepernick protested during the national anthem in 2016.

The sportswear giant is set to issue the Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1, a low sneaker that features the date of the first time Kaepernick remained seated during the national anthem to protest against the country.

“This special edition Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black and White color scheme,” SeanerBarDetroit explains. “It features a Black leather upper, a gradient-faded Swoosh on the sides completed with several personal details. A hangtag with Kaep’s number 7 atop a white midsole and icy translucent outsole with the date Colin first took a knee in protest ‘8/14/16’ on the right shoe finishes the design.”

A stylized image of Kaepernick replete with oversized afro also graces the heel tabs, and on the bottom of the right foot is the date August 8, 2016, appearing as the numbers 081416.

Set for a December 28 release, the shoe has a retail cost of $110 a pair.

August 8, 2016, was the very first time Kaepernick turned the playing of the national anthem into an opportunity to tell the world that all police are racists, and he thinks the United States is a bad place for minorities. On that date ahead of a preseason game against the Houston Texans, the San Francisco 49ers second-string quarterback refused to stand at attention when the national anthem began.

He then spent the whole of the 2016 NFL season taking a knee in protest against the country during the anthem, eventually infecting the rest of the league for three more years of displays of anger by hundreds of super-wealthy NFL players during the Star Spangled Banner.

Many of Kaepernick’s supporters have excused his protests, saying that he is only protesting against injustice, but that is not what he said of his own actions early on.

Kaepernick clearly meant to tell fans that he was protesting against all police, not just the “bad” ones, and against the entire country in 2016 when he said that the U.S. was never great, and added that he was standing up against the whole country in general, not just against “racism,” with his anthem protests.

Despite being made a multi-millionaire, the infamous anthem protester has also worn various pieces of clothing with eyebrow-raising, left-wing themes adding to his airs of hate for the U.S.A.

In 2016, for instance, Kaepernick wore a shirt praising Cuban dictator and mass murderer Fidel Castro. Kaepernick also wore socks that portrayed police officers as pigs that same year.

