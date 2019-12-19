Obama Golfed While Trump Was Being Impeached

Former President Barack Obama hit the links for a round of golf on Wednesday, while the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

Obama tramped the course at Mid-Pacific Country Club in Lanikai, O’ahu, Hawaii, while Democrats in the House of Representatives pushed their impeachment obsession.

Golf tip: If you want to use the ladies tee without getting hassled, wear this outfit — Barack Obama Does Trump Stuff As President Trump's Impeached https://t.co/NsYbmKzHup via @TMZ — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 19, 2019

Ultimately, the House voted to impeach a president of the United States for only the third time in U.S. history. But unlike previous procedures, this vote was a strictly partisan affair with only Democrats voting to impeach. Indeed, two members of the Democrat Party refused to vote for impeachment, so the vote against impeachment was the only bi-partisan vote that night.

The dissenters included Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.) and Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-N.J.), both of whom voted against impeachment. In addition, Hawaii’s Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted present, thereby refusing to vote either way. Also, former Republican and now “independent” Justin Amash voted to impeach.

But not one Republican voted to impeach meaning that for the first time there was no bipartisan support for the impeachment of a U.S. president.

