WATCH: Panthers’ Vernon Butler Punches Player, Flips Off Crowd

Things have taken a turn for the Carolina Panthers. In the latest instance of a franchise gone completely off the rails, Panthers defensive lineman Vernon Butler, slugged Colts tight end Jack Doyle, got himself ejected, and then flipped off the crowd on his way out.

“The incident happened in the third quarter on a third-and-1 play in which Colts running back Marlon Mack earned a first down,” USA Today Sports reports. “Butler was engaged with Colts guard Mark Glowinski well after the whistle and threw Glowinski on the ground.

“Glowinski crashed into Doyle and rolled on the turf. Butler then got up and punched Doyle in the helmet.”

Watch:

Vernon Butler punched the wrong guy and also gave the finger to fans as he went back to the locker room. Tough sequence. pic.twitter.com/f20uVRmQHV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2019

After the game, Butler said he had meant to punch Glowinski but got confused when Doyle collided with Glowinski, so he eventually settled for punching Doyle. Butler expressed regret and took “full responsibility” for the incident in a post-game interview.

“I take full responsibility,” Butler said after the game. “It’s not me. It won’t happen again.”

Butler is a fourth year player and former 2016 1st round selection. However, the Panthers did not choose to pick-up his 5th year option. Which means that Butler could be on the move after the conclusion of this year.

