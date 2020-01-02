First Look: Daniel Defense DD5 V4 Hunter .308 Rifle

The DD5 V4 Hunter is a precision built Daniel Defense rifle specifically designed to hunt popular, big game animals in North America.

The Hunter is available with a 18 or 20-inch barrel and has an adjustable gas block, to help tune your rifles to match your personal choice of suppressed or non-suppressed shooting.

The Hunter is equipped with a Geissele Super Semi-Automatic 2-Stage Trigger that allows you to: 1. Bring back when on target, removing all slack from the trigger pull. 2. Finish the trigger pull with a simple squeeze that is short and crisp. This trigger helps eliminate a tendency toward rifle movement during trigger pull, allowing the hunter to pull the trigger in stages while staying on target.

The DD5 V4 Hunter comes finished in Kryptek Highlander Camo and is optics ready.

Our first hunt with the Hunter was disrupted because of breaking news that had to be covered for Breitbart, so hands-on use of the rifle in a hunting situation is something we will do but have not yet done. Nonetheless, we have shot myriad .308 Win. rounds through it by Federal, Hornady, and Remington, and the precision of the rifle is above question.

The DD5 V4 Hunter is a Daniel Defense through and through, built with the American hunter in mind.

