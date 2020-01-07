Former NFL Player Albert Haynesworth Suggests Iran Should Attack the White House

Former Tennessee Titans Player Albert Haynesworth raised eyebrows with a post suggesting that Iran should bomb the White House in the wake of President Donald Trump’s strike against the chief of Iran’s military terror arm.

The former player’s post came on the heels of the missile strike President Donald Trump ordered against Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani, a military leader and terorist who has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of people going back to the 1980s.

Haynesworth’s Instagram post featured a photo of the White House with a red circle around it and a caption reading, “Iran, if you are going to attack the United States well, here is a picture for you! #justtryingtohelp us folks that aren’t starting wars.”

Many of Haynesworth’s own fans began to criticize the troubled former NFL player for his post urging Iran to commit a terror strike against the White House. The criticism grew loud enough that Haynesworth deleted the offensive post.

“I deleted the last post because literally you people think I was trying to direct Iran to attack,” Haynesworth wrote in the follow-up post. “If that was a serious post which it wasn’t, I would be telling Iran Innocent Americans did not attack you. You are having beef with Donald Trump not innocent Americans! But most of the people that are getting pimped out by Donald Trump definitely don’t have a sense of humor!”

However, Haynesworth followed the deletion with several more posts attacking Trump and anyone who might support him.

Haynesworth has a long list of legal troubles ranging from multiple traffic citations, including reckless driving and reckless boating, to failure to pay child support. He was also controversial as a player for being needlessly violent on the field. In 2006, for instance, he was suspended for stomping an opponent’s head. Haynesworth, a six-foot-six, 320-pound defensive tackle, was suspended for five games as a result.

