49ers Add Zoë to Roster, the NFL’s First Emotional Support Dog

Getty Images/Jed Jacobsohn

The San Francisco 49ers have added Zoë to its roster, the NFL’s first emotional support dog, brought on to improve the mental health of both players and staff.

The one-year-old French bulldog is now stationed on hand at Levi’s Stadium to console members of the 49ers any time, before and after games, CBS San Francisco reports.

“Zoë’s talents are many,” CBS reported, “they include an irresistible charm, the ability to carry a ball quite a long distance without fumbling, an uncanny technique of relaxing her big teammates, and an Instagram account that features many famous Niners cuddling with her.”

It is not known yet how often the players have “cuddled” with Zoë, but the pup is a hit on social media.

It also seems that Zoë has an endorsement contract already:

Zoë even has her own Instagram account:

