Packers Call for 700 Snow Shovelers to Clear Lambeau Before Playoff Game

The Packers are going to do everything they can to get their team a win on Sunday as they take on the Seattle Seahawks in their divisional round matchup. However, first, the Packers are going to need nearly a thousand of their fans to make sure they can even watch the game.

The Packers are in search of 700 enthusiastic Packer Backers to shovel snow out of the Lambeau Field seats on Sunday. Not only that, the Packers need their army of shovelers to get there early.

According to Yahoo! Sports:

The city of Green Bay is reported to be expecting 8 to 10 inches of snow through Sunday. Those interested in shoveling can report to Lambeau Field at 6 a.m. Sunday, where they will need to go through a metal detector, not be permitted bags, backpacks or purses, and must be at least 18 years old. Their payment for the labor: $12 an hour, paid immediately. Shovels are thankfully provided.

Expert snow shovelers should be in no short supply in Green Bay. The Packers have been one of the league’s most inconsistent football teams this year, thought by many to be one of the worst 13-3 teams in NFL history. With so many of their fans going above-and-beyond to make sure fans can cheer on their team, it would be an ideal time for the “good Packers” to show up.

