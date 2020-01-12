Amorous 2020 Olympic Athletes Beware, Recyclable Cardboard Beds Not for Threesomes

Olympic athletes are complaining that the newly unveiled cardboard beds to be used in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic village dorms are fine for sexual twosomes, but should not be used for threesomes.

The manufacturer of the recyclable beds claimed that the cardboard beds are very sturdy — even “stronger than wooden beds” — but the makers warned that the beds may not stand up if the athletes try to have a threesome in them, according to the New York Post.

The cardboard beds are supposedly able to withstand 440 pounds of weight, Airweave, the manufacturer of the beds, told Agence France-Presse. The company also said they put the bed frames through rigorous tests.

“We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,” the spokesperson told AFP. “As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load.”

But some athletes were skeptical about the beds.

Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut jumped to Twitter to express his concerns. “Great gesture…until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000’s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use,” he tweeted.

Great gesture…until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000’s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use……..🙉🙈 https://t.co/4wzaoDHL34 — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) January 9, 2020

Olympic athletes are notorious for their one-night stands during the international games.

At the close of the 2016 games in Rio, the various condom companies claimed they handed out 450,000 prophylactics for the event.

Others agreed that the rosy assessment by the manufacturer of the cardboard beds was suspect.

What unwarranted optimism looks likehttps://t.co/Xioi4gTps8 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) January 12, 2020

If what they say about the sexy, sexy shenanigans of Olympic Villages is true, these beds don't stand a chance. https://t.co/9l4kE2IhcL — Shannon Connellan (@shanconnellan) January 9, 2020

Cardboard beds won't break during sex: 2020 Olympics bed makers to athletes https://t.co/oNFa8JOMeF — Sutathu – World News (@Sutathu) January 12, 2020

