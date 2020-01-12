Report: Patriots Julian Edelman Arrested for Misdemeanor Vandalism

The Patriots season is over, but that doesn’t mean their players are no longer performing feats of athletic daring.

New England wide receiver Julian Edelman has reportedly been arrested for misdemeanor vandalism after allegedly jumping on the hood of someone’s car.

According to TMZ, Edelman was in Beverly Hills around 9 p.m. on Saturday night, when he jumped on the hood of someone’s Mercedes and damaged it. Police followed reports from witnesses and eventually caught up to Edelman, and arrested him.

A reports stated that Edelman had been drinking and was given a citation for misdemeanor vandalism before getting released.

