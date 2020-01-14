LSU Players Threatened with Arrest for Smoking Cigars in Locker Room After Winning National Championship

Winning a national championship can get you a cigar, but smoking that cigar in a stadium can also get you arrested.

The LSU Tigers were confronted with that reality on Monday night during their locker room celebration, after defeating the Clemson Tigers 42-25 for the National Championship.

LSU football tweeted a video of quarterback Joe Burrow smoking a cigar after the game:

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Other players got in the act as well:

However, the good times were soon interrupted by a police officer who came in and informed the players that they would be arrested if they continued to smoke.

Cop just walked into a smokey LSU locker room dead serious and said everyone smoking a cigar is subject to arrest. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 14, 2020

No one was arrested.

On a serious note, the cigars were well deserved. The future Cincinnati Bengal (probably) threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn