LSU Football Team to Meet President Trump Friday at White House

Jan. 15 (UPI) — The LSU Tigers football team will visit with President Donald Trump Friday at the White House, following their College Football Playoff national championship game victory.

A White House spokesperson confirmed the Tigers visit Wednesday, according to WAFB Baton Rouge and The Advocate.

The Tigers’ visit is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST in Washington, D.C.

LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the title game Monday in New Orleans. Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Trump also attended the Tigers’ game against Alabama in November in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Clemson visited the White House after winning their 2019 national championship, meeting with Trump Jan. 14, 2019. Alabama visited with Trump after winning a championship in 2018. Clemson made their first visit with Trump at the White House in 2017.

LSU met with President George W. Bush after winning a title in 2008. They also met with President Bush after winning in 2004.

The school is honoring the football team with a parade at noon EST Saturday on campus in Baton Rouge, La.