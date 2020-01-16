Betting Site Allows Wagers on Whether Antonio Brown Will Get Arrested in 2020

Whether Antonio Brown plays in the NFL again is an open question, whether he will get arrested again is something you can bet on, literally.

Soon after the release of a troubling video earlier this week in which former New England Patriot Antonio Brown was seen outside of his Florida home chastising and yelling at his children’s mother, and the police, the betting site Odds Shark has released odds on whether Brown will get arrested this year.

Will @AB84 get arrested in 2020? Yes +700

No -1600 odds via Bovada pic.twitter.com/0JRQZS0Kn1 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 14, 2020

It’s hard to find a more steep and bizarre fall from grace than what Brown has experienced in the last year. Widely considered to be the best wide receiver in the game when on the field, Brown has forfeited millions of dollars and gotten himself kicked off of two football teams. One of those teams, the Patriots, probably would be preparing for the AFC Championship game right now had he remained on the team.

At one point, it seemed unfathomable that a receiver with Brown’s talent would not be able to resume his NFL career in 2020. However, with scenes like the one that developed outside his Florida home earlier this week coupled with the apparent seriousness in which Brown is pursuing a boxing fight with YouTube star Logan Paul, one wonders if NFL teams will see the cost of doing business with Brown as outweighing the benefits.

