CrossBreed SnapSlide OWB Holster: Comfortable Concealment

The CrossBreed Holsters SnapSlide outside the waistband (OWB) holster is a leather-backed, Kydex holster that provides remarkable comfort for all-day carry.

The leather–available in black cowhide or the brown “founder’s” style–disperses the weight and presence of the gun, making it easy to forget you are even carrying a gun, if it is a compact. And even with a larger gun, like a CZ Firearms P-09, the comfort of carrying is so great that you do not think about having a pistol loaded with 20 rounds of self-defense ammunition on your hip.

The Kydex for each holster is shaped/formed specifically for the make and model gun being used for every day carry, and this provides peace of mind that the pistol or revolver is not going anywhere amid bumps and bounces.

Moreover, the Kydex on a CrossBreed Holsters SnapSlide can be ordered in various colors so suit an concealed carrier’s tastes. It is available in Black, Sniper Grey, OD Green, Tiffany Blue, and Flat Dark Earth.

The SnapSlide is designed to hold the pistol or revolver close to the body, which helps to prevent printing, even when the concealed carrier is wearing just a t-shirt.

CrossBreed Holsters backs their products with a lifetime warranty. They are built to last.

