LSU Admits Cash Odell Beckham Handed Players Could Have Been Real

Louisiana State University appears to have come around and accepted the idea that former Tiger Odell Beckham Jr., may have handed out actual cash to LSU players after the National Championship game.

At first, the school offered the idea that the cash may have been fake. However, after studying the film, listening to players who were there, and maybe realizing that no one carries around enormous wads of fake cash, the school is conceding the money appears to be real.

On Wednesday, LSU released a statement acknowledging the cash “may have been real”:

We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.

The irony of the whole thing is that due to NCAA rules, everyone involved in achieving LSU’s victory will actually receive wads of cash except for the players who won the game. Every coach will receive bonuses in addition to the salary they were already receiving, as will many other trainers and members of the athletic department. LSU will also benefit financially from the championship, as will the NCAA.

Nearly everyone involved will get paid for winning the game, except the players who won the game.

