WATCH: One-Armed Golfer Sinks Amazing Hole-In-One at PGA Event

Amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise amazed everyone Thursday with a hole-in-one shot that every golfer dreams of. But his feat was made all the more amazing because Hurtubise was born with only one arm.

Hurtubise — who was born missing most of his lower right arm — made his amazing shot on the 4th hole of the PGA West Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

The ace went down in front of a bevy of pros, too, and the incredible video shows just how amazed they all were.

The PGA Tour posted video of the shot that is going viral.

The exuberant golfer is seen pumping fists, taking hugs, and slapping hands of everyone around him as the ball hit the hole.

Inspirational. ❤️ Laurent Hurtubise was born with one arm and started playing golf at age 11. On Thursday, he made an ace at @theamexgolf. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0Rpa8FhpyD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2020

Three-time PGA Tour winner Troy Merritt said, “That was the coolest experience I’ve had on the golf course,” and Pro golfer Greg Chalmers called the shot “incredible.”

“He hit the shot and it was a nice little cut for a leftie. Right away we sort of said ‘sit down’ but it was one of those shots where you always thought, hang on – this could go in here,” Chalmers continued.

“He’s as cool as a cucumber. It was unreal. And I think he told me it was his third ace so that’s awesome,” Chalmers concluded.

For his part, Hurtubise said that he has worked for years to be a inspiration to those with similar conditions.

“As a kid, sports was a way for me to prove that even though I had a difference that I could perform as well as normal people … as they call them,” he told the Desert Sun.

“People have differences and handicaps and whatever, but it was my way to prove that I could be as good as everybody else,” he said.

Hurtubise said he played a variety of sports, but golf became his passion.

“It does feel fulfilling when someone tells me they’ve been inspired to play a sport because of me,” Hurtubise concluded.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.