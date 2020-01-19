Sports Reporter Refuses to Root for Chiefs Due to Native Name, Tomahawk Chop

Things were apparently going entirely too well and entirely too non-political, for some of members of the sports media on Sunday.

Mike Wise of WUSA9 in Washington, DC, took it upon himself to shatter the woke silence with an incandescently awful take on the Kansas City Chiefs and the origin of their name.

Soon after the Chiefs defeated the Tennessee Titans and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, Wise congratulated Chiefs fans. Though, he hastened to add that he could not support their team because of their “Native-themed” name and the fact that their fans participate in the “Tomahawk Chop.”

Congrats to Kansas City’s long-suffering fans, who’ve waited their entire lives to get back to a Super Bowl. Based on personal conviction, I hope they understand I can’t root for any Native-themed team to win it all, especially one that participates in the Tomahawk Chop in 2020. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) January 19, 2020

Chiefs fans are no doubt reeling from the news that this local D.C. sports reporter who is largely unknown outside the District, is withholding his support from their team.

Clay Travis of Outkick the Coverage fired back at Wise for his tweet:

The woke sports media community has descended so far into unintentional woke satire it’s almost impossible to believe it is real. Imagine Tweeting this seriously. https://t.co/tysyPIHU9h — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 20, 2020

As did others:

I am offended that this wasn't written in Navajo. Talk about insensitive. https://t.co/yvH2fJT1ah — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 19, 2020

Twitter users were also unimpressed by Wise’s virtue signalling and cry for attention.

No one gives a flying fuck about your pseudo concern. What did you expect to get from that tweet? A pat on your back? Most natives aren't in the least bit bothered by Indian themed teams/mascots. Ppl are rooting FOR them for God sake. SJW are stupid ppl — Mi girl in a Ca world (@EhmkeNatalie) January 20, 2020

Some people jst exist to be in a state of the perpetually offended. — Di ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 😎 Democrats are Done Trump2020 (@Dihaggis) January 20, 2020

Others took exception to the claim that Native people would have any issue the Chiefs name at all:

As a descendant of both Cherokee & Blackfoot, I hope you understand, based on my own personal convictions, that I can't take seriously anyone who pretends to be butthurt over such ridiculous claims as this. #ItsAGame #Honored #ClevelandIndiansFan — Lotti Francis (@LottiDa1) January 19, 2020

Efforts to do away with Native-themed mascots in the NFL have not fared well. A Washington Post poll in May of 2016, found that 90% of Native Americans were not offended by the Redskins name.

