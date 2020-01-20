Three Horses Die in Three Days at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A third horse died in three days at Santa Anita when it collided with another horse during training hours on Sunday.

Tikkun Olam, a 4-year-old gelding trained by Eric Kuljac, was euthanized because of his undisclosed injuries. The other horse apparently wasn’t injured.

Santa Anita has had five horse deaths since Dec. 26, two days before the winter-spring meet began. Last year, 37 horses died at the Southern California racetrack.

Tikkun Olam had one win in nine career starts and earnings of $40,743. His death was the first on the main dirt surface.

On Friday, Harliss, a 6-year-old gelding, broke his ankle after running in a race. On Saturday, Uncontainable, a 5-year-old gelding, suffered the same ankle injury in the stretch. Both were running in turf races.