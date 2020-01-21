Curt Schilling Narrowly Misses Out on Hall of Fame

The magic number to win induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame is 75 percent, Curt Schilling did not get that. Though, the former Red Sox pitcher and outspoken conservative got very, very close.

Curt Schilling got 70 percent of the vote from the Baseball Hall of Fame voters. In fact, only two players received the requisite number of votes to get into the Hall, Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter got 396 of 397 possible votes. Rockies legend Larry Walker won induction on his tenth and final try, receiving 76.6 of the vote.

According to WEEI:

It was the eight year of eligibility for Schilling, who jumped up from receiving 60.9 percent a year ago. The pitcher first became eligible in 2013, getting 38.8 percent of the vote that year. After dropping in 2014 (29.2 percent) he started climbing gradually with 39.2 percent in 2015 and 52.3 percent after that. Schilling dipped slightly in 2017 (45 percent), started to climb again in 2018 (51.2 percent) and last year. His best chance figures to come in 2021 with the pool of candidates thinning out before monster year in 2022. Schilling should be the most likely to be inducted, with Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Omar Vizquel also presented their best chances.

Schilling’s chances of winning induction are particularly good next year, when the other best eligible players are Mark Buehrle and Tim Hudson. Schilling’s career numbers are far superior to Buehrle and Hudson.

