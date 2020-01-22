2020 NFL Draft Picks to Ride Boats onto Stage in Front of Bellagio Fountains

Plans for the NFL’s 2020 Draft event scheduled for Las Vegas were revealed on Tuesday, and from the looks of the designs, the league is going for all-out glitz in April.

In 3 months, Las #Vegas is planning on providing a spectacular backdrop for the 2020 @NFL Draft. More than a year of work has gone into getting ready for this showcase – the final countdown is now underway. Here's some of what's in store for one of the #NFL's signature events. pic.twitter.com/4q1WowL5mo — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 22, 2020

From the designs published on Tuesday, the red-carpet stage will be a pier floating in the man-made lake amid the fountains outside the Vegas Bellagio. League officials, presenters, draftees and their families, and others set to be interviewed, will be ferried to and from the floating stage for the interviews, the league said.

The draft will be held in the streets surrounding the Bellagio, and that will cause the city to redirect traffic and close down streets during the three-day event.

The event will be free and open to the public and will feature games and activities, such as a 40-yard dash test for fans, autograph booths, live entertainment, and other activities. The 2019 Draft pulled in 600,000 people in Nashville and earned 47.9 TV viewers.

Peter O’Reilly, NFL’s executive vice president of club business and league events, noted that the league has reached out to a number of local Vegas groups and organizations.

“Embracing Las Vegas’s unique energy and iconic locations as the backdrop for the 2020 NFL Draft will further elevate this growing event,” O’Reilly of the plans. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners and kick off the NFL’s next 100 years.”

The NFL has already awarded the 2021 Draft to Cleveland, Ohio.

