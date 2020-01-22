Former Mississippi State Star De’Runnya Wilson Found Dead in Apparent Homicide

Former Mississippi State star De’Runnya Wilson was found dead in a home in Alabama, according to police.

Wilson, 25, was found unresponsive by a relative on Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. Police were dispatched to the scene with a report of a “person down.” Upon arriving at the residence, police say they found evidence of foul play and classified the scene as a homicide.

“They received information from a relative that the victim was unresponsive inside the home,” Birmingham police officer Johnny Williams said. “Currently, we are in the homicide investigation mode and there are limited details on this investigation.”

Other than ruling Wilson’s death as a homicide, police have not released any further details.

“Wilson, who played at Mississippi State from 2013 to 2015, was a three-star recruit as a graduate of Wenonah High School in Birmingham,” the New York Post reports. “He amassed 133 catches for nearly 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons as a Bulldog, the second-most TD catches in school history.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was Wilson’s quarterback for much of his time there. The success of the duo translated into Prescott being drafted in the fourth round. Wilson left college early to enter the draft in 2016, but went undrafted. He eventually worked out for the Bears but did not sign there.

