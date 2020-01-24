Judge Orders Antonio Brown to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

Antonio Brown turned himself into authorities on Thursday night, in response to an arrest warrant for burglary with battery. A bond hearing has been set for Friday morning.

However, even after Brown is released from custody, he’ll have to comply with a court ordered mental health evaluation.

Brown appeared before the judge in handcuffs and was granted bail.

According to Pro Football Talk:

A bond was set at $100,000 for Brown on a burglary with battery charge. He faces two other charges related to an incident at his home earlier this week. Brown allegedly struck a moving truck driver after an argument regarding Brown’s refusal to pay for his services. Brown’s trainer has also been arrested.

The mental health evaluation is not the only order Brown will have to comply with, he will also have to give up his passport and wear a GPS monitor throughout the course of the trial.

