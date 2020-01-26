Fans Mourn the Shocking Loss of NBA Star Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant
Fans, reporters, and fellow sportsmen mourned the shocking death of L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, who were killed in a helicopter crash early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the aircraft crashed near Calabasas, California, and all aboard — perhaps up to five others — were killed.

Bryant has an amazing basketball legacy, but even with his excellence, number 24 was a gracious star. He even congratulated LeBron James who just the other day beat his record career score tally.

This gracious congratulatory message to #KingJames would be Bryant’s last tweet made only hours before that last, fateful helicopter ride.

The 41-year-old NBA legend is survived by his wife of 18 years, Vanessa, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, the latter of whom is only a few months old. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

