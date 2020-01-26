Fans Mourn the Shocking Loss of NBA Star Kobe Bryant

Fans, reporters, and fellow sportsmen mourned the shocking death of L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, who were killed in a helicopter crash early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the aircraft crashed near Calabasas, California, and all aboard — perhaps up to five others — were killed.

@ABC7 in Los Angeles confirming the @TMZ report that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles today — JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) January 26, 2020

RIP to Kobe Bryant, a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/M3KbPVsHLG — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) January 26, 2020

24 Forever Rest Peacefully Kobe! Thank you for all of the iconic moments! — Chase Chrisley (@ChrisleyChase) January 26, 2020

I really grew up on Kobe.. posters on my wall and everything .. this is some devastating news man.. I really can’t believe it.. R.I.P Kobe Bryant 💔 pic.twitter.com/WeHStbasvE — Tolulope Ogunmefun (@dontjealousme) January 26, 2020

During Miley’s 16th birthday at Disneyland, I met Kobe Bryant and he came up to me with his daughter saying “OoOoO Tssss.” I legit almost lost it! He was one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met. Gone too soon. May he Rest In Peace. 😭❤️🙏🏻 #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/RL107lO0Kf — Anna Perez de Tagle-Kline (@AnnaMariaPdT) January 26, 2020

OMG!!! I can’t and don’t want to believe what I’ve just heard,absolutely shocked to the core,totally gutted and feel very emotional! RIP Kobe 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OtZprW1Hw9 — Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) January 26, 2020

Rest easy, Kobe. Enjoyed every minute of your career. Man, this hurts.#RIPMAMBA pic.twitter.com/hRJRbNhjvW — Tony Dorsett (@Tony_Dorsett) January 26, 2020

REST IN PEACE KOBE BRYANT 💔😓 pic.twitter.com/gBcnuEYCGU — Rap Direct (@RapDirect_) January 26, 2020

"It’s the one thing you can control. You are responsible for how people remember you—or don’t. So don’t take it lightly." – Kobe Bryant The Mamba Mentality became a mantra for an entire generation of kids because of him. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/f01XHpIqVO — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) January 26, 2020

Life is short. Days like today bring that reality to truth. Win every day, and a Great Reminder to tell those we Love how much they mean to us. Praying for Kobe’s beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/X7GFXi4VUm — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) January 26, 2020

I fell in love with basketball b'cos of Kobe Bryant, Rest in Peace Legend 😔pic.twitter.com/YBQ9FDtrze — OLU The Great👑 (@Niyi_Olaolu) January 26, 2020

you provided me with the inspiration I needed to fall in love with the game I’ve dedicated my life to, inspired the world to become great.💍 Rest In Peace Kobe, I love you.💜💛 pic.twitter.com/q3yBOq7dYA — Chloe Andrew (@chloe_andrew9) January 26, 2020

We love you Kobe always & forever. pic.twitter.com/LfjAQM8Lbc — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) January 26, 2020

And we both know, no matter what I do next

I’ll always be that kid

With the rolled up socks

Garbage can in the corner

:05 seconds on the clock

Ball in my hands.

5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1 Love you always,

Kobe pic.twitter.com/E4XOFeiHaT — Austin Cox (@Austin_Cox5) January 26, 2020

Rest In Power, Kobe 🕊️ You will never be forgotten #24 pic.twitter.com/SjvllIWZEm — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 26, 2020

As we grieve the loss of Kobe, I’m reminded of a song lyric: Never leave “I love you” left unsaid. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 26, 2020

"You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling." 💔😢😔 RIP Kobepic.twitter.com/YxhDmLFpyo — Alek Arend (@alekarend) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant. Gut-wrenching. There are no words right now. Thoughts and prayers go out to Vanessa Bryant and his four young daughters. The entire world is mourning the death of an icon. pic.twitter.com/vepuqdojjq — Mr. Portland (@Mr_Portland) January 26, 2020

Whenever I shoot and yell Kobe I’m gonna have a tear in my eye https://t.co/VAdl13yNxY — Gian “OT” (@Gian18Lucas) January 26, 2020

"My brain . . . it cannot process failure. It will not process failure. Because if I sit there and have to face myself and tell myself, ‘You’re a failure’ . . . I think that’s almost worse than death." — Kobe Bryant, basketball legend, RIP — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) January 26, 2020

Bryant has an amazing basketball legacy, but even with his excellence, number 24 was a gracious star. He even congratulated LeBron James who just the other day beat his record career score tally.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

This gracious congratulatory message to #KingJames would be Bryant’s last tweet made only hours before that last, fateful helicopter ride.

The 41-year-old NBA legend is survived by his wife of 18 years, Vanessa, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, the latter of whom is only a few months old. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

