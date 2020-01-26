Report: Kobe Bryant Has Died in a Helicopter Crash

According to a report from TMZ, NBA star Kobe Bryant dies Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in California.

According to the report, the crash occurred in Calabasas, California, and all aboard the helicopter were killed.

TMZ reports:

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The tragic news was also confirmed by ABC 7 in Los Angeles:

@ABC7 in Los Angeles confirming the @TMZ report that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles today — JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) January 26, 2020

This is a developing story, check back for updates.