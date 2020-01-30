Trump Supporter Nick Bosa Voted 2019 Pepsi Rookie of the Year

San Francisco 49ers defensive end and noted Trump supporter Nick Bosa, has received the nod from fans as the Pepsi rookie of the year for the 2019 NFL season.

Fans handed Bosa the top vote on NFL.com among fellow finalists including the Titans A.J. Brown, the Raiders Josh Jacobs, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and the Eagles Miles Sanders.

Bosa has referred to President Trump as the “GOAT” on Twitter, he has also tweeted support of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, and called anthem-protester Colin Kaepernick “a Clown.”

After he was drafted #2 overall by the 49ers, Trump congratulated the former Buckeye to “stay true” to himself:

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

The 22-year-old Florida native was also named to the 2019 Pro Bowl and won the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 rookie of the year, and all-rookie team awards.

Bosa broke the 49ers record with 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks this last season.

“First and foremost, I want to thank the fans for picking me as the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year,” Bosa said in a video. “It’s an extreme honor. I know it’s 100 percent voted on by fans, so thank you, guys. I want to thank my family. It’s been a grueling year, but you guys have helped me every step of the way. Go Niners.”

Another W for @nbsmallerbear! RT to congratulate THE 2019 Pepsi Rookie Of The Year! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tYz40pUweX — Pepsi (@pepsi) January 30, 2020

Bosa will join the 49ers to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

