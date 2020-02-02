Social Media Uses Super Bowl Pepsi Half Time to Push Racial Division

Aside from those wondering just what the heck Shakira was doing with her tongue during Super Bowl LIV’s Pepsi halftime show, one of the most posted social media comments was attempts to deepen racial division in the country.

A scroll through Twitter, for instance shows thousands of users claiming some people, particularly white people, must have been furious that the stars of the show were two powerful Latinas, singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, and that they sang most of their lyrics in Spanish. Naturally, Trump was also a common target:

https://twitter.com/anxietea_nacho/status/1224142566783967233

One social media user took that hate in a different direction and tweeted that no men should ever be allowed to do a halftime show again:

Of course, many were thrilled that the Latino’s were so prominently featured:

Then there were those who raised an eyebrow when Shakira performed her tongue trilling:

At least one person wondered why no one noticed that the Pepsi Halftime show subtly featured kids in cages at a possible slap at the Trump administration’s immigration policy:

Then there was Florida Republican Jeb Bush who thought the show was the best ever:

Finally, if you are curious, here is how they set up the stage for the show:

