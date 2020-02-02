President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign took an early commercial break during Super Bowl LIV to highlight his work to successfully pass criminal justice reform.

The campaign ad features the case of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to a life sentence in prison for a nonviolent drug offense.

Johnson was released from prison thanks to the First Step Act that the president supported and signed into law in December.

“I’m free to start over,” Johnson says on the video. “This is the greatest day of my life. My heart is just bursting with gratitude. I want to thank President Donald John Trump,” she says as her family hollers in joy.

FOX Sports

In a follow-up tweet, the president touted the passage of criminal justice reform as a promise kept:

“I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT!” he wrote. “Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad!”

When the bill passed, President Trump celebrated by congratulating Congress on working together to pass the law, saying, “This is a great bi-partisan achievement for everybody. When both parties work together we can keep our Country safer.”

