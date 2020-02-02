Trump Supporter Nick Bosa Voted Defensive Rookie of the Year

While President Trump rallies voters to his cause in the run up to the 2020 election, one of his supporters has already secured a crushing majority of votes in a more low-profile, albeit important election of his own.

49ers defensive end and noted Trump supporter Nick Bosa, secured an overwhelming number of votes and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The former Buckeye received 43 of the 50 votes for the award, with the remaining 7 votes going to three different players.

Away from the field, Bosa has referred to President Trump as the “GOAT” on Twitter, he has also tweeted support of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, and called anthem-protester Colin Kaepernick “a Clown.”

After he was drafted #2 overall by the 49ers, Trump congratulated the former Buckeye to “stay true” to himself:

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

“The 22-year-old Florida native was also named to the 2019 Pro Bowl and won the Pro Football Writers of America 2019 rookie of the year, and all-rookie team awards,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston reports.

“Bosa broke the 49ers record with 16 tackles for loss this year, the rookie also had nine sacks.”

Bosa could not be on-hand to receive his award because he’s got this thing called the Super Bowl to get ready for. So, Bosa’s father, former Dolphin John Bosa, accepted the award on his behalf.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn