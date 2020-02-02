WATCH: Jay-Z, Beyonce, Sit During the National Anthem

Rap mogul Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce, remained seated during the playing of the national anthem on Sunday evening.

Watch:

Beyoncé and Jay Z watching Demi perform the National Anthem at the #SuperBowl in Miami, FL – February 2nd pic.twitter.com/02B3mMh2jP — Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) February 3, 2020

The rapper recently entered into a partnership with the NFL, in which he is to advise and help run the league’s social justice initiatives, in addition to taking a leading role in several of the NFL’s entertainment offerings. His business relationship with the league is not without controversy, however.

Jay-Z drew intense criticism from fans and media alike due to the fact that former 49er and anthem protester Colin Kaepernick is still unemployed. Jay-Z was prominent among several celebrity activists, in calling for other entertainers to avoid performing at any NFL events while Kaepernick remained unemployed.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, the Roc Nation founder said that while Kaepernick was wronged, it was time to move the ball forward on the social justice march.

“No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong. He was done wrong,” the rapper said. “I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago, and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”

Jay-Z added, “We are two adult men who disagree on the tactic but are marching for the same cause.”