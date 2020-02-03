Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Says He Will Celebrate Super Bowl Win at the White House, if Invited

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says that if President Trump extends an invite to celebrate Kansas City’s Super Bowl win at the White House, he’s going to go.

The Chiefs completed one of the greatest comebacks in Super Bowl history, en route to securing the franchise’s first championship in 50 years. After the game, Reid was asked if he would go to the White House to celebrate the win.

“I mean, I’ll be there,” Reid said. “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”

If the Chiefs are invited to the White House, Andy Reid plans to be there. pic.twitter.com/0gCZV9A40k — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2020

“A congratulatory trip to the White House was a longstanding tradition for any team following either a league title or national championship,” Yahoo Sports reports. “That tradition, though, has shifted significantly since Trump took office.”

While some NFL teams have resisted going to the White House for political reasons, most notably the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, who had their invite revoked after at least a score of players refused to attend, many recent champions have made the trip.

The LSU Tigers recently visited the White House after their CFP National Championship win this year, and the Clemson Tigers made the trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the year before.

The NBA’s Golden State Warriors didn’t make the trip in any of their championship years, during Trump’s first term.

The majority of the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals made the trip to the White House, while some players elected not to go.

