J-Lo Says Super Bowl Halftime Show Was About Representing Women, Single Mothers

During her Super Bowl after-party on Sunday night, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez told guests that her scantily clad, pole-spinning halftime show was all about “working moms and single mothers.”

As boyfriend A-Rod watched, JLo spoke to family and friends such as Fat Joe and Jamie Foxx, telling them that she just gave posterity the “best Super Bowl shows of all time,” TMZ reported.

“I was happy to stand up there with Shakira,” she said, calling her and Shakira, “two working moms who did one of the best Super Bowl shows of all time.”

Perhaps sensing that calling her own show the best in NFL history was a bit arrogant, the Shades of Blue star noted that she had been told that her show was “the best.” Party guests are also heard saying, “we said it, everyone said it,” in reply.

“That’s how it felt,” Lopez added about that high assessment of her halftime show.

But then she got even more serious by claiming that the show was about single and working mothers.

“I know how special it is to you that I hold up an American flag, I hold up a Puerto Rican flag, and have my daughter sing with me,” she said into the mic. “And to represent women, and single moms, and working moms,” she said, adding that women can do “anything they want to do.

“And that’s what I want to teach my daughter, that’s what I want them to see, strong independent women who speak up for themselves,” she said.

“Get loud,” she continued, “stand up for yourself, and have the strength — sometimes women lack the strength to really do the best for themselves, and that’s what I want to put out there.”

Naturally, her party guests were extremely enthusiastic.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.