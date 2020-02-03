Multiple Kansas City Schools Plan to Close for Chiefs Parade

Getty Images/Kyle Rivas

Several Kansas City schools have canceled their classes Wednesday so their students can attend the 2020 Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

WDAF reported that the parade would start at 11:30 a.m. and end at the city’s Union Station by 1 p.m.

Many downtown streets will be closed off, and parking will be scarce during that time. The victory parade, which is the first Super Bowl parade the city has seen in 50 years, is expected to be bigger than the parade held in 2015 when the Kansas City Royals won the World Series.

Millions of people are expected to be dressed up in red and gold to attend the parade.

The following school districts in alphabetical order have announced their closure on Wednesday:

Basehor-Linwood School District

Belton Schools

Blue Springs

Blue Valley

Bonner Springs

DeSoto School District

Fort Osage

Grain Valley

Grandview

Harrisonville

Hickman Mills

Independence Schools

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Kansas City, Missouri Public Schools

Kearney

Lee’s Summit

Liberty Public Schools

North Kansas City

Oak Grove

Olathe Schools

Park Hill

Platte County R-3

Ray-Pec Schools

Shawnee Mission

Smithville

Tonganoxie

Turner School District

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday night in a 31-20 game.

