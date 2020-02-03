Pat Mahomes Childhood Friend Posts Pic Where He Predicted Super Bowl Win

A childhood buddy of Chiefs MVP Patrick Mahomes, was quick to point out that he predicted the quarterback’s Super Bowl ring in their high school yearbook.

The quarterback’s schoolmate, Spencer Shaw, took to Twitter to share a page from his 2014 yearbook where Shaw predicted that his classmate would win the NFL’s championship one day.

The page featured a caption asking grads “what are you looking forward to about your class reunion.”

Shaw’s reply was “seeing Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl ring.”

Shaw added a Twitter caption reading, “When you predicted @PatrickMahomes would win the Super Bowl all the way back when y’all were in high school.”

When you predicted @PatrickMahomes would win the Super Bowl all the way back when y’all were in high school #SuperBowlLIV #GoChiefs #903 pic.twitter.com/2Or6e2pGNg — Spencer Shaw (@SpencerShaw34) February 3, 2020

Shaw was a classmate of the Lombardi Trophy-winner at Whitehouse High School, in Whitehouse, Texas.

Now it appears that Mahomes is going from Whitehouse, Texas, to the White House in Washington D.C.

