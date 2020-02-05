WATCH: Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence over Shocking Video

Lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis has found himself is facing serious legal issues, after a video of him grabbing and shoving his ex-girlfriend at a charity basketball game, has gone viral.

Davis, 25, surrendered to the Coral Gables Police Department on Tuesday, the charge against him is one count of “simple battery domestic violence.”

Watch:

Gervonta Davis just did this in public to his baby momma…… pic.twitter.com/aRDpef0873 — Best Fights 🎬🍿 (@30SecFights) February 2, 2020

Not the brightest thing Gervonta Davis has ever done…..ὣ‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AtSJoGz2Iz — Boxing King Media (@BoxingKingMedia) February 2, 2020

TMZ obtained a copy of the police report which states that the argument between the two continued backstage, and that surveillance footage shows Davis striking the his ex-girlfriend.

According to TMZ Sports:

Davis, however, has released a statement denying that he ever struck the woman.

“I never once hit her … yeah I was aggressive and told her come on,” Davis explained.