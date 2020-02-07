First Thoughts: Kahr Arms 25th Anniversary K9 Pistol

The Kahr Arms 25th Anniversary K9 is an 9mm, American-made pistol that comes standard with Tru-Glo tritium night sights, Hogue aluminium grips, and a Sniper Grey Cerakote finish.

The pistol brings the proven durability of Kahr’s K9 lineup with it; a lineup of stainless steel pistols that continue to attract droves of loyal consumers in a world where polymer pistols are all the rage.

The 25th Anniversary K9 also features slide porting and smooth trigger that breaks crisply at the finish, providing a pull and reset point that contribute to securing an accurate second shot.

The 25th Anniversary K9 ships comes with a lifetime warranty, three magazines, holding seven rounds each, and an outside-the-waistband (OWB) holster from 1791 Gun Leather. The holster offers a perfect fit for the 25th anniversary K9, holding it securely on one’s hip.

We shot various rounds through our 25th Anniversary K9 without a hiccup. We shot Winchester full metal jacket, Sellier and Bellot full metal jacket. Federal Premium HST, and Hornady Critical Defense, and numerous other rounds with no problem. More practice at the range will be forthcoming, but the initial impression is that the 25th Anniversary K9 lives up to the Kahr reputation of quality, accuracy, and precision.

