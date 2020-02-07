High School Principal Put on Leave for Saying Kobe Bryant’s Death Was ‘Karma’

A high school principal in Washington State has been put on leave after saying that Kobe Bryant’s death was “karma” for past accusations of rape.

Camas High School Principal Liza Sejkora came under fire for posting the remark to Facebook after NBA star Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter accident last month in Calabasas, California, according to newspaper.

“Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” Sejkora wrote in a Facebook post she later deleted.

Sejkora was referencing accusations that he raped a woman in 2003. The player settled a lawsuit over the case in 2005.

After being called on the carpet, the school administrator apologized in an email to parents, admitting that her post was “inappropriate and tasteless,” and “a personal, visceral reaction” to Bryant’s history.

The school district placed Sejkorat on leave but noted he administrator was also the object of death threats. The district also said it had met with the Camas police department about the threats.

“Our priority is always the safety of our students and staff,” Superintendent Jeff Snell wrote in an email to parents. “In light of threats to (Sejkora) and concern from our community, (Sejkora) has been placed on administrative leave today, pending the outcome of our investigation.”

The superintendent also noted that he would be taking over as principal of the school in the meantime.

