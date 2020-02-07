Trump Critic Megan Rapinoe Models for Abercrombie & Fitch Ad Campaign

U.S. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe is a featured model for the new fashions from Abercrombie & Fitch’s “fierce” ad campaign.

The Women’s World Cup winner is one of 24 stars featured in the fashion company’s “Face Your Fierce” ad campaign, which also features Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, Olympic skier and advocate Gus Kenworthy, Paralympian champion Scout Bassett, and others, according to People magazine.

Rapinoe told the magazine that she was excited to join the campaign.

“I jumped at it right away. I mean, what a cool opportunity to be part of a big brand and a big national campaign with the lineup that they have,” Rapinoe told the magazine. “My high school self is like, ‘Oh my God, this is insane.'”

“It’s cool also to be able to get out of the sports world. I always jump at the opportunities to do something different and challenge myself and sort of get myself in a different realm. So, this is exciting for me,” Rapinoe added. “We didn’t even have an Abercrombie store in my town [growing up] — we had to go to a mall in a bigger town. It totally brings me back to my younger days.”

Rapinoe also crowed about being “fierce.”

“Fierce, to me, means just being who you are and feeling confident in being that person,” she exclaimed. “And I feel very lucky to have people around me in the family who really support me and make me feel it’s good to be that way.”

Rapinoe insisted that she is “grateful” for the opportunities she has realized. Even when she feels put upon at times, Rapinoe said that she tries to remember how she got here.

“I take a step back and think why all of this is happening — the reason behind everything and what we were able to do this summer as a team and what impact we’re having,” she said.

“We want kids to be able to look at us and not only see us on the soccer field. We want to say, ‘You can do whatever you want.’ You can be doing Abercrombie & Fitch, and you can be doing soccer, and you can be involved politically, and you can do whatever it is that you want to do,” she added.

The Abercrombie & Fitch campaign — also dubbed the “Fierce Family” campaign — is an outgrowth of its popular “Fierce” fragrance.

