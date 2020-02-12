Jeremy Roenick Out at NBC After ‘Inappropriate’ Comment About Co-Worker

NBC has fired hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick after “inappropriate” comments made last year about one of his co-workers.

“I’m very disappointed and angry today. I will not be returning to NBC,” Roenick said in a video posted to social media, “What a joke!”

The network had already taken the step of suspending the former NHL player at the end of December for comments made during a podcast earlier that month.

Roenick, who has been with NBC since 2010, appeared on the Spittin Chiclets podcast from Barstool Sports on December 19, where he made remarks about co-workers Kathryn Tappen, Anson Carter, and Patrick Sharp that his network bosses deemed untoward.

After the podcast became an issue, the network suspended the commentator.

“Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers,” NBC Sports said in a statement on Dec. 23. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

On the podcast, Roenick joked about having sex with his co-workers and made rude comments about Kathryn Tappen’s looks during their shared vacation in Portugal.

“Bro, when you walk into every place, and you have two blond bombshells on each side — I’m telling you, your chest pops out a lot more,” Roenick said. “They’ve got their bikinis on, and they look f***ing smokin’.”

Roenick said that when someone asked if He, his wife, and Tappen “were together,” he joked that they were a threesome in bed.

“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick said, adding, “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

Roenick tried to mitigate the “joke” by noting that Tappen is “one of the most professional” sports personalities that he has ever worked with.

Patrick Sharp also came in for some ribbing. Roenick, who played with Sharp on the Philadelphia Flyers, remarked on the man’s looks.

“He is so beautiful. I’d have to think about it if he asked me,” Roenick joked. “I wouldn’t say no right away.”

But Roenick also said that Sharp is an excellent hire for NBC. “It’s good to have, again, a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson (Carter) get on there,” the Boston-born hockey star added.

Roenick retired from pro-hockey in 2009 after 20 years in the NHL and nine all-star games. He played eight seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and six with the Phoenix Coyotes. Roenick also skated for the Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.