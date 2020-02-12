Two Ohio State Football Players Charged with Rape, Kidnapping

Two Ohio State football players were arrested on Tuesday, on charges of allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in their Columbus, Ohio, apartment.

According to a report from WSYZ-TV in Columbus, Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, attacked the woman and held her against her will on February 4th.

The players stand accused of raping the woman and then forcing her to give her name and say the sex was consensual, on video. Court documents say that one of the players, Riep, laughed at the woman as she cried.

Ohio State has released a statement on the incident: “We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged. They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.”

Riep is a senior cornerback and native of Cincinnati. Wint is also a senior cornerback and hails from Brooklyn, New York.

