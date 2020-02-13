Colin Kaepernick Writes Book, Wants Back in the NFL

Colin Kaepernick is finally breaking his silence in a new memoir. He also makes it clear, that he wants back in the NFL.

Still, even the publishing of his book is a protest of sorts. Kaepernick is self-publishing his own book though his new “Kaepernick Publishing” company because he is still “fighting the system.”

“I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society,” Kaepernick told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded, and who’s celebrated.”

The former San Francisco 49er also noted that he would give a full and detailed explanation of why he began protesting during the national anthem during the 2016 NFL season.

“I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting,” Kaepernick said. “Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So, I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out.”

But the former player is still pining to get back into the game.

“My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick told the paper. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So, I hope I get a call this offseason. I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Of course, Kaepernick may have had a chance to at least show teams that he is ready when the NFL offered him a workout last November. But at the last second, the famed protester decided not to participate in the league’s opportunity and instead held his own workout. But few teams sent representatives, and no team came through with any offers after all was said and done.

