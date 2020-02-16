Astros Fans Furious at Buffalo Wild Wings over ‘Cheating’ Tweet

Houston Astros fans were not very happy when Buffalo Wild Wings posted a snarky tweet about the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

On Friday, the chicken franchise re-tweeted a post about a British soccer team being banned for two years after having been found cheating. “THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats,” the chain’s tweet read.

THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats. https://t.co/A0HJYUjc0q — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 14, 2020

Granted, the tweet did not mention the Astros by name, but the inference was clear to Astros fans.

The pro baseball team has been at the center of accusations of breaking Major League Baseball rules by using electronic devices to spy on opposing teams in order to steal their coaching signs and using that information to prepare their own players to face their opponents.

Some have even accused the Astros of having players wear “buzzing devices” so that coaches in the dugout could alert batters to the pitches they might face. This claim, though, was investigated by the league and discounted.

In any case, Astros fans responded in anger to the restaurant’s obvious ribbing.

And you just lost business in the 4th largest city in the U.S. and surrounding areas….that’s how you punish social media accounts that pop off 😂 pic.twitter.com/UHc67XK4Tt — Kenny Swift (@Kenny_Swift) February 14, 2020

Bite me, Buffalo Wild Wings. Love, Houstonhttps://t.co/BxgdxiZbGl pic.twitter.com/62GwVN4NH7 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 14, 2020

Apparently insulting its customer base is a regular thing for BWW. You'd think an establishment that touts itself as a good place to watch televised sporting events would treat fans and teams better. #boycottBWW https://t.co/LWCU8wYhiZ — PBJ Heather (@PBJ_HRD) February 15, 2020

Looks like there's at least 10 Buffalo Wild Wings in Houston. Wonder what the employees at those locations think about this tweet from corporate? https://t.co/C0pflEtX4C — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) February 14, 2020

The fast food joint took the angry tweets in stride, though, and even gave Astros fans a pat on the back for sticking up for their team:

So last night was the roast of Buffalo Wild Wings, courtesy of the city of Houston. And honestly, we deserved it. Well done H-Town for coming to your team’s defense, and we're sorry about what we posted. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 15, 2020

