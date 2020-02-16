NYT’s Reporter Blasts Trump for Using ‘The Beast’ at Daytona for Apparent ‘Political Event’

Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There were no shortage of reactions on social media Sunday as President Trump led the field on a pace lap in the presidential limo, aka “The Beast.”

However, one reaction from a media member read more like a legal charge against the president, than a mere observation.

Maggie Haberman, a reporter for the New York Times, captioned a tweet showing the president’s limo on the track and cited Trump for using the “apparatus of government” for a “what appears to be a political event.”

Haberman’s observation was not a winner with Twitter users.

Of course, the Daytona 500 is the Great American Race, and not a “political event.” The president’s limo, “The Beast,” is also Trump’s designated vehicle to use while serving as president. Not sure exactly what vehicle Haberman thinks the president should have used, not sure anyone cares what she thinks either.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.