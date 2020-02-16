NYT’s Reporter Blasts Trump for Using ‘The Beast’ at Daytona for Apparent ‘Political Event’

There were no shortage of reactions on social media Sunday as President Trump led the field on a pace lap in the presidential limo, aka “The Beast.”

However, one reaction from a media member read more like a legal charge against the president, than a mere observation.

Maggie Haberman, a reporter for the New York Times, captioned a tweet showing the president’s limo on the track and cited Trump for using the “apparatus of government” for a “what appears to be a political event.”

Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event https://t.co/GWNm8io8O1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2020

Haberman’s observation was not a winner with Twitter users.

To be blunt, get a life, Maggie. Obama went to a #MarchMadness game and that was fine. Relax. I know the #Daytona500 is the opposite of what The Times represents readership-wise, but chill. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 16, 2020

He is celebrating an American event with Americans. It’s great for the country. Very unifying. Just take a breath. #NASCAR ❤️🇺🇸💙 — Steph (@steph93065) February 16, 2020

You are embarrassing, just embarrassing. #Journalism 🙄#Daytona500 — KK Berd -Text TRUMP to 88022 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@keny_berd) February 16, 2020

Shocking! a sitting President showing up at a spectator event!! and actually taking part in the opening ceremony!!! Another norm destroyed … or something. pic.twitter.com/cuYrt7O035 — Cruadin (@cruadin) February 16, 2020

Ah shit, better impeach him again. https://t.co/zS2pQprzcS — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2020

Of course, the Daytona 500 is the Great American Race, and not a “political event.” The president’s limo, “The Beast,” is also Trump’s designated vehicle to use while serving as president. Not sure exactly what vehicle Haberman thinks the president should have used, not sure anyone cares what she thinks either.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn