NASCAR Drivers Praise Trump as ‘Man of the People’ After Daytona Visit

President Donald Trump’s attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday was a huge hit, both with the fans and the drivers.

The president was overwhelmed with positive remarks from NASCAR supporters. Only left-wing haters spoke ill of the visit. Indeed, a list of drivers were thrilled with the president’s attendance on Sunday.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Clint Bowyer, for instance, praised Trump for his visit with the crew.

“Not going to lie, I had no idea what to expect,” Bower wrote. “The man walked in shook all our hands, took selfies, and whatever we asked of him. I judge people on how they treat me and others I’m with, and that’s why I really appreciated meeting @POTUS. thanks for coming to #DAYTONA500.”

Fellow Stewart-Haas driver Aric Almirola also expressed his gratitude for the president’s support.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kurt Busch even insisted that Donald Trump is a “man of the people.”

“Plain and simple,” Busch tweeted on Sunday, “Donald Trump is a man of the people. Thank you & @FLOTUS for coming to the #Daytona500. Your presence and speech had these 100k fans all pumped up!”

NASCAR teen sensation Hailee Deegan was also thrilled to meet the president. Deegan, 18, who made her NASCAR debut this year, tweeted ahead of the weekend that she hoped to get the president to autograph her helmet.

