Trump ‘Praying for Ryan Newman’ After Horrific NASCAR Crash

Trump
President Trump took to Twitter on Monday night to say that he was “praying” for NASCAR driver Ryan Newman, who was involved in a terrifying crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Trump tweeted:

Newman slammed into the wall and was sent hurtling through the air before finally coming to a fiery stop, upside down.

Watch:

Newman was rushed to a local hospital. Hours later doctors said that while Newman was in serious condition, his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

NASCAR executive Steve O’Donnell updated reporters on Newman’s status.

President Trump had driven a pace lap in the presidential limo, known as “The Beast,” at Daytona on Sunday. The president also delivered the “start your engines” command, and met with several NASCAR drivers.

Denny Hamlin ended up making NASCAR history by winning the race for a second year in a row.

.

