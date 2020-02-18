San Francisco Giants Exclude Aubrey Huff from World Series Reunion Due to Social Media Posts

The San Francisco Giants confirmed that they will not include former first baseman Aubrey Huff in its upcoming World Series reunion event, because of his social media posts.

Huff hit .294 with a home run during the 2010 World Series. He was also still with the team during their 2012 championship run.

Still, the team has announced that Huff will not be included in the team’s reunion event planned for later this summer, according to Fox News.

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization,” the Giants said in a statement. “While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”

Huff slammed the team for playing politics and blamed his exclusion on his support of President Trump.

“When I asked why I wasn’t invited [Baer] told [me] that the board didn’t approve of my Twitter posts, and my political support of Donald Trump. My locker room humor on Twitter is meant to be satirical, and sarcastic. And it was that type of humor that loosened up the clubhouse in 2010 for our charge at a World Series title. They loved it then, and it hasn’t changed. That’s not the issue. It’s politics,” Huff replied on Twitter.

“I find this whole thing very hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet.”

Huff noted that he was proud of his pro baseball career and is disappointed by the team’s actions.

Huff came under fire last month for a tweet saying that “we” should “kidnap” Iranian women, “about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things.”

He later deleted the tweet and claimed it was a joke.

Huff also took criticism for a tweet featuring a photo of his children at a gun range with a caption saying he was “Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020.”

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — Aubrey Huff (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

