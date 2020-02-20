French Soccer Player Gets 5-Year Ban for Biting Opponent’s Penis

A French soccer player was handed a five-year ban for biting another player’s penis, causing severe lacerations, a report says.

The offending player, who, along with his victim remained unnamed for legal reasons, is accused of attacking an opponent in the locker room after a match between SC Terville and AS Soetrich, Fox News reported.

According to the reports, when a player tried to intervene between opponents during the locker room argument, a Soetrich player attacked the interloper, biting his penis and causing 12 stitches to close the wound.

Afterward, a disciplinary committee in the sport’s Moselle region banned the biter for five years and fined him 200 euros. The victim was also handed a four-month suspension for his part in the argument.

League official Emmanuel Saling told the French magazine Lorraine Actu, that an investigation into the incident was launched ahead of the disciplinary measures.

“The case, being relatively serious, was taken over by a magistrate. He collected testimonies but also investigated in order to trace the facts as faithfully as possible,” Saling said.

“It’s quite rare to have sanctions of several years,” Saling added, “there are less than 10 per year. The case was a bit saucy, but … there must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded.”

The SC Terville team was also fined 200 euros and assessed a two-point deduction in the league.

The teams play in the 2eme Division Groupe A.

