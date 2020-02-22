UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Ripped for ‘Disgusting’ 9/11 Comments

Trash talking is a proven, time honored way of hyping fans and piquing interest before a big fight. However, sometimes trash talking can get taken way too far.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya a native of New Zealand, was speaking to reporters at a press conference on Saturday before his title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in Auckland, New Zealand. While trying to explain why he has no fear of Romero, Adesanya made a reference to the “Twin Towers.”

“He’s a guy no one wants to fight,” Adesanya explained.

“Boogeyman, everyone keeps saying, oh – even Darren Till – ‘I’ll fight anyone except Yoel.’ Like, why? I’ve seen him get rocked. I’ve seen him get stopped. I’ve seen him get bloodied. I’ve seen him cry. I’ll make him cry.

“He’s human like anyone else, and everyone likes to make this myth about, ‘Oh, he’s steel, like kicking steel,’ or you hit him and he doesn’t fall. I’ll touch him enough times. I’ll touch him enough times and eventually he’ll crumble like the Twin Towers.”

That remark drew a sharp rebuke and an apparent threat of actual death, from UFC middleweight fighter Paulo Costa.

Adesanya

You are a disgusting piece of shit. How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police.I will really kill you, dirty kiwi pic.twitter.com/1vtaqDbozx — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 22, 2020

Adesanya’s comment, in addition to being terrible and inappropriate, also makes no sense. Why would Romero crumble like the “Twin Towers?” There aren’t two of him. Adesanya has a reputation in the sport as a quick-witted smooth talker who possesses both great mic and social media skills, but he really dropped the ball here.

Costa would have likely been Adesanya’s opponent on Saturday night if it hadn’t been for a bicep injury. Should Adesanya defeat Romero, Costa will get his chance to face the champ and tell him exactly what he thinks of his 9/11 reference.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn